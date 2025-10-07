Avove supports local hospital through the delivery of gardening support

A group of six trainee arborists from Avove’s Vegetation Management team rolled up their sleeves and spent the day improving the hospital’s grounds, clearing and tidying outdoors spaces to make way for new flower beds and planting areas.

As part of their efforts, colleagues also used their expertise to prepare an area for a new memorial garden – an important area of reflection for patients, staff and visitors that will sit in the heart of the hospital’s grounds.

Throughout the day, Avove’s volunteers embraced the opportunity to collaborate with members of the RJAH team, developing important relationships as part of the company’s longstanding support of the hospital. It is the second year running that Avove has supported RJAH, having previously volunteered on a separate initiative.

Avove supports RJAH

It is the latest example of Avove’s commitment to community support, as the company continues to enhance the areas in which its teams actively work and live through its volunteering efforts.

Speaking on the success of the event, Delivery Manager at Avove, John Luker said: “I was really pleased to see our team getting stuck in with the landscaping and tidying of the grounds, creating a welcoming environment for patients and visitors. Many of us have relied on the hospital for the services and care it provides, and so it was great to give back in this way – a gesture of gratitude for everything RJAH does in the community.

“It is the second year running that we have supported the hospital and I’m positive that there will plenty more initiatives to come. I’d like to say a huge thank you to RJAH and its wider team, and of course, to our colleagues who were engaged and supportive throughout.”

Mike Fish, Garden Manager and Volunteer Coordinator at Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, commented: “We were delighted to welcome the Avove team, who lent a hand to the gardening volunteers at the hospital. They worked hard on a few different projects, clearing the ground for a new garden site and preparing other areas for planting. Their cheerful attitude and willingness to get stuck in was a credit to the company and we look forward to working with Avove again in the future.”

Avove is committed to making a positive impact, delivering long-term social value in locations across the UK, whether that is by ensuring the efficient supply of utilities or volunteering to help local people and causes.