Theatre brings Shropshire and Palestinian teens together

The visit was facilitated by Camden Abu Dis Friendship Association (CADFA), as a means of exchanging ideas and experiences across borders. Palestinian teenagers met with and created with teenagers from the recently established Pentabus Youth Theatre.

Participant in the workshop.

Abdulwahab Sabbah, CADFA Coordinator said, “Our teenagers are overwhelmed to get on a busy bus in the UK and witness people with hijabs, kippahs, jooras, tattoos, all forms of expression - all going about their day side by side freely and without judgement. They find this unbelievably inspiring and aspirational.”

The workshop, run by Pentabus’ Head of Engagement Joanna Freeman, culminated in a live performance. The Ludlow Quakers provided food and refreshment, and the day included a clay-making workshop at Gather from local artist Hamish Dolphin.

Invited to talk about teenage life, a Palestinian participant said, “All we want is to be able to move freely and live a life without oppression.”

Nandita Dowson, Director of CADFA commented, "CADFA exists to promote awareness of the human rights situation in Palestine. It was a joy collaborating with Pentabus to unite young voices from Shropshire and Palestine. Watching them share stories, build trust, and create theatre together was a powerful reminder of how art transcends borders and builds bridges."

A Palestinian participant commented, “We never get this chance, to say what we think and feel.”

CADFA is a registered charity. More information on the organisation and options to support it are available here: www.cadfa.org

Pentabus have recently launched a youth theatre, the first in their 50-year history, comprising of groups for school years 7 - 9 and 10 - 13, which takes place weekly during term time at Ludlow Assembly Rooms. Further information: https://pentabus.co.uk/youth-theatre