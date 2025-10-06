Celebrating Oswestry’s Gardens and Community

Over 120 attendees, including sponsors, businesses, residents, and school pupils, gathered to celebrate collective achievements and receive certificates and trophies across 14 diverse categories. Oswestry in Bloom is managed by a dedicated committee of volunteers and is strongly supported by Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID.

Natalie Bainbridge, Chair of Oswestry in Bloom, welcomed all present, expressing appreciation for the combined efforts that contribute to Oswestry’s success. She emphasised the importance of community pride and the positive impact of everyone caring for their own “little bit” of the town, which helps maintain Oswestry’s beauty for all to enjoy.

Natalie recounted the busy schedule of events, highlighting the three-hour whistlestop tour that formed a key part of the regional Heart of England judging on 25th July. The same showcase was repeated for the National Britain in Bloom judges on 6th August, offering Oswestry the opportunity to present itself at its very best.

The event was hosted by ex-BBC presenter James Bond and professionally photographed by Graham (Grum) Mitchell. Special thanks were extended to sponsors and local businesses, each of whom support an award, reinforcing their bond with the community. Gratitude was also expressed to the judges and, in particular, the volunteers whose dedicated work ensures the town continues to thrive and bloom.

Winner of the Shop Window Category - Hobo

The Town Council Maintenance Team received special recognition for their tireless efforts, especially the early morning watering of hanging baskets. The Ukrainian community was also thanked for their touching gesture of planting an orchard in gratitude for Oswestry’s hospitality over the past three years. Natalie described this act as profoundly moving, a generous and life-affirming expression of thanks that will serve as a lasting reminder of the community’s resilience and spirit.

The Chair’s Award was presented to Carl Hopley by Adele Nightingale, BID Manager and last year’s recipient. Carl from The Marches School was honoured for his inspiring work with young people in planting, growing, and caring for the environment.

Oswestry has received significant recognition in past years, and the committee will be attending the Britain in Bloom awards in Brighton at the end of the month, hopeful for continued success.

Winner of Industrial Category - Area

The Oswestry In Bloom Committee

Winner of Commercial Premises - Thomas Dental