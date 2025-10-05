Ernie the therapy dog honoured in BBC’s Make a Difference Awards

Nominated by Bournville Village Trust (BVT), Ernie is a regular visitor to care homes and schools across Telford as well as being an assistance dog to his owner.

Siobhan Dunn, Ernie’s owner said:

Ernie meeting residents of Lawley Bank Court

“Ernie had a traumatic start in life; he was locked in a crate and had an electric collar used on him. We adopted him when he was seven months old and it took two years to rehabilitate him to get over the trauma. Despite his start in life, he has the most amazing calm and loving nature and wins the hearts of everyone he meets.”

During his rehabilitation Siobhan realised how special Ernie was and not only became her assistance dog but also a therapy dog:

“I knew how much Ernie helped my anxiety and enabled me to go to social settings that I would never have been able to before. I’m a dog trainer and would take Ernie with me as he was fantastic at helping socialise puppies and dogs. We would visit care homes and Ernie was in his element and the residents loved him. For many they missed their pets, so having some time with Ernie would be the highlight of their day.”

Ernie celebrating with his highly commended BBC Make a Difference Award

Lindsey Powell, BVT Community Development & Partnerships Officer said:

“We felt Ernie deserved to be nominated in this year’s Make a Difference Awards because he does just that. Seeing the smiles on people’s faces when he goes to greet them is fantastic. Siobhan says all Ernie wants is to be loved and he is certainly that.”

