Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club President reveals his new science – hydrogen production

A Rotarian has revealed that his mind which ‘loves solving problems’ has extended to another sphere – producing green hydrogen from water.

A large gathering of members and guests of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club were totally intrigued by the hydrogen production talk of its president Johnathan Callwood.

The recently installed president of the club has been actively involved in the research and development of a device for producing hydrogen in an environmentally friendly way.

He told the club that his interest in the powerful energy carrier began when he lived in Spain and continued upon his return to the UK at the start of lockdown.

“Out of this challenging situation came a positive change – the time to sort out and resurrect my hydrogen project.

“It is obvious that hydrogen will offer a way forward – but it isn’t that simple to produce in an environmentally friendly way. But I do like a challenge”.

“I began to experiment with ways in which to improve the efficiency of the unit. The realisation that magnets could be used to improve efficiency was a major turning point.”

Caption: Rotary president Johnathan Callwood delivering his hydrogen production talk.

Working with Chester University as an honorary research fellow gave the me the academic backing to prove the science behind the discovery. With the recent granting of the patent we are now well placed to bring this technology to investors.

He added: “Using the knowledge and experience I have gained over the last 8 years, I am now ready for the next step in the evolution of this project – the design and manufacture of a pre-production prototype.

“This will prove viability and enable volume production of small footprint autonomous hydrogen generators.”

Following a series of questions and answers, fellow Rotarians expressed ‘amazement’ at their president’s hydrogen challenge.

“We were all quite overwhelmed,” said secretary Gareth Watkins. “We are used to having a wide variety of speakers on many different subjects.

“But I think this is the first time anyone has spoken on this science which was a real eye-opener and in particular it greatly appealed to the more technically minded members of our audience.”

Anyone wishing to know more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk