Morda resident receives Community Service Award

The award is given in recognition of voluntary work undertaken for the benefit of the community. Loulou has, for a number of years, been helping to keep our community tidy, picking up litter in Morda and along the Trefonen Road into Trefonen. She also helps to keep the pavements clear on Morda Bank all the way into Oswestry and tidies in other parts of Oswestry and the surrounding area.

The award was presented by Cllr. Martin Bennett, Chairman of the Council.

About the Tonys Awards

Following the sad death of Tony Cheetham in December 2018 the Parish Council considered how to acknowledge the good work he had done during his time as a parish councillor. Tony was first elected in May 2007, re-elected in May 2017, and represented the Trefonen with Treflach Ward. He did a lot of work within the community and the council thought it was only fitting to put his name to the annual Community Service Award in recognition of Tony’s dedication and service to the local community.