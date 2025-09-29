Hoo Zoo Launches ‘Capybara Hunt’ Inspired by Cinnamon’s Great Escape

The colorful capybara trail is inspired by Cinnamon the Capybara’s unforgettable great escape in September 2024, which created headlines across the globe and has since inspired a children’s animation which is to be shown at selected cinemas later this year.

Families visiting Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World this autumn are being invited to take part in a brand-new activity, the Hoo Zoo Capybara Hunt. The colorful capybara trail is inspired by Cinnamon the Capybara’s unforgettable great escape in September 2024, which created headlines across the globe and has since inspired a children’s animation which is to be shown at selected cinemas later this year.

The new trail sees eight capybara sculptures hidden around the zoo for visitors to find, encouraging children and adults alike to explore every corner of the site. Those who successfully complete the hunt will be rewarded with a prize and the chance to enter a competition to meet Cinnamon in person.

Running daily until Sunday 2nd November, the Capybara Hunt adds an interactive new twist to a day out at Hoo Zoo, which is already home to more than 100 species of animals and one of the UK’s largest collections of life-sized dinosaur animatronics.

“Cinnamon’s great escape really captured people’s imaginations last year, and we wanted to find a fun way to celebrate that story,” said Will Dorrell, director of Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World. “The Capybara Hunt is a light-hearted challenge for families and a chance to discover more about our animals as you go. We can’t wait to see visitors enjoying the trail.”