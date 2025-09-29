Date Announced for Shropshire Business Festival

It will take place on March 5th at Telford International Centre.

The free one-day event creates an environment where attendees can forge business partnerships in a relaxed atmosphere with Shropshire Festivals’ signature fun. Attendees include CEOs, business owners, and professionals from across Shropshire's business community.

"We've thrown out the rulebook on traditional networking," said Beth Heath at Shropshire Festivals. "Too often, business events feel forced or unengaging. We're creating something completely different – an atmosphere where real conversations happen naturally around icebreaker fun and engaging activities, leading to meaningful business relationships that drive results for the year ahead.

“Last year we welcomed over 800 attendees, and we believe our 2026 event will be even more popular, with businesses wanting to drive sales, build leads and form new connections.”

Networking at the 2025 festival

Around 60 businesses from across the West Midlands will exhibit at the festival and there will be a hub to grow leads in a networking area. For exhibitors and sponsors, the festival provides access to Shropshire's business decision-makers. Companies can showcase products and services while engaging in face-to-face conversations with potential clients and partners. Stand applications are now open.

You can learn while you mingle with seminars and workshops that tackle topical business issues, and sit down with experts from finance, legal, and HR teams.

Shropshire Business Festival is taking place on Thursday, March 5th, 2026 from 1pm – 6pm at Telford International Centre. Secure your free ticket or apply for a stand at www.shropshirebusinessfestival.co.uk.

The event will have plenty of fun to keep the atmosphere relaxed. Pictured: Clare Wells from Shropshire Festivals.

Seminars on the Start Tech stage. Pictured: James Gough and Dougie Nicoll from Clear.