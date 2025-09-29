Coverage Care in Shropshire welcomes two new non-executive directors to the board

Their combined expertise in education and health and social care will bring fresh perspectives and invaluable insight to the organisation as it continues to deliver outstanding care across Shropshire.

Mike Ion joins Coverage Care with a distinguished background in education leadership. Having served as headteacher of two large secondary schools and most recently as Education Director of a major Multi-Academy Trust, Mike brings a wealth of strategic experience and a deep commitment to values-driven leadership. He has also worked nationally as an adviser to the Department for Education and continues to contribute to policy development through the DfE’s RISE team.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have joined Coverage Care as a Non-Executive Director and I already feel incredibly fortunate to be part of such a warm and welcoming team,” said Mike. “What matters most to me are people and values — supporting others, creating positive change, and working together to make a difference.”

Mike is currently a Visiting Fellow at the Ambition Institute and will publish his new book, Values in Action: A Moral Compass for School Leaders, with Routledge in September 2025.

Susan Dawson Austin

Susan Dawson Austin Susan brings nearly 45 years of experience in health and social care, beginning her career on the NHS front line before moving into senior management roles across the independent sector. Her leadership has spanned private, corporate, and charitable organisations, both locally and nationally.

“Joining Coverage Care is an honour and a privilege,” said Susan. “My core values — kindness, compassion, and respect — have guided me throughout my career, and I look forward to working with a team that shares this commitment as we continue to strive for excellence.”

Susan’s passion for mentoring and supporting others has been a hallmark of her career, and her dedication to person-centred care aligns perfectly with Coverage Care’s ethos.

Chief Executive Debbie Price commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Susan to our Board. Their experience, values, and leadership will be instrumental in helping us shape the future of care in our communities.”