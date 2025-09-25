Zo Lief headline Hare & Hounds with dreamy psychedelic flair

Their debut EP, Believe What You Believe, produced by James Bagshaw of Temples, showcases their knack for melodic hooks and poetic storytelling. Performing live as a three-piece, Zo Lief translates their retro-futurist recordings into immersive, hypnotic sets that linger long after the final note.

Joining them are Birmingham’s Heavy Focus, a rising indie folk outfit known for their intricate lyricism and infectious melodies. Drawing influence from Alvvays, Big Thief and The Smiths, their sound is both timeless and refreshingly modern.

Zo Lief play Birmingham on October 9

Opening the evening is Bo Bardot, whose stripped-back acoustic set pairs haunting vocals with raw emotional depth. Often likened to a female Jeff Buckley, her performance promises quiet intensity and soul-stirring beauty.

Expect a night of lush textures, heartfelt songwriting and genre-blurring sounds. Tickets are available now, don’t miss out!

Tickets: uncover.seetickets.com/event/zo-lief/hare-hounds-2/3419557