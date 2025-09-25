Wellington club still blooming after 65 years

Wrekin Flower Club has been bringing colour, friendship and inspiration to Wellington for over six decades.

“We are still going strong with over 70 members and welcome anyone who loves flowers and loves creativity,” said president Linda Hood.

The club was founded in the late 1950s by Mrs Decima Lanyon, a keen gardener and flower arranger, and has since welcomed top floral demonstrators from across the country.

Linda added: “We meet on the third Wednesday of each month, except for August, at Belmont Hall in Wellington, and enjoy watching beautiful arrangements created for us by experts.

“It is quite an achievement for us to still be flourishing after all this time and to have so many members as many similar clubs have folded.

“Our members also support good causes – from collecting for Ukraine to gifting Christmas presents to local care homes.”

The club’s next meeting will be on October 15, at 2pm, with the demonstrator being Debbie Wellington.

For further details contact Linda Hood on 01952 252243.