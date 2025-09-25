Staffordshire’s Biggest Pumpkin Patch Returns – with 25 Acres of Autumn Fun

The event promises much more than just pumpkins. Each ticket includes one pumpkin to take home along with the chance to pick seasonal veg. Families can enjoy an outdoor pumpkin patch play area, meet friendly farm animals, and take part in the fun, interactive Witch School for kids. An indoor carving barn means the pumpkin fun is guaranteed whatever the weather, while the pop-up Pumpkin Café will be serving hearty seasonal fast food and homemade treats to keep everyone fuelled for their autumn adventure.

The patch launches early this year for those eager to get ahead of spooky season, opening on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 September, then again on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 October before running daily from Saturday 11 through to Friday 31 October.

Charlotte Gill - Animal zone supervisor; Harriet Jenner - Lead Entertainer; Richard Bower – MD & Katie Taylor - Profitable Resourcing Manager (who is also a massive fan of Halloween)

Farmer Richard Bower said: “Pumpkin picking has become a real autumn tradition for so many families. It’s been a challenging year for crops, but by planting a record 25 acres we’re confident visitors will have plenty of choice – from giants to quirky shapes and colours. And with all the extras we’ve got planned, from Witch School to the Pumpkin Café, it’s a great value day out whatever the weather.”

Located just one mile from J13 of the M6, Lower Drayton Farm is easy to reach from across Staffordshire and the West Midlands. Tickets are available from £12 per person with advance online booking at: lowerdraytonfarm.co.uk/pumpkins.

Family photo opportunities away at the pumpkin patch