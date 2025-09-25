RAF Wolverhampton Town Show – an action packed family event
Get ready, Wolverhampton! The RAF is landing in the heart of the town for an unmissable two days of adventure, excitement, and hands-on activities for all ages. Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast, a thrill-seeker, or just looking for a fun family day out, there’s something for everyone!
This is more than just an event, it is an opportunity to get up close and personal with the Royal Air Force. Meet serving aviators, explore cutting-edge technology, and discover the vast career opportunities within the Royal Air Force. Whether you are an aviation fan, a thrill-seeker, or simply looking for a unique and exciting day out, the Town Show offers an unforgettable experience for all.
Get ready for...
Aircraft Experience – Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a pilot? Step inside, take a photo, and see what it takes!
Test Your Skills – Get involved in RAF-inspired physical challenges and see how your speed, agility, and coordination measure up.
Survival Challenges – Dive into a fast-paced, hands-on challenges where your grit and quick thinking could make all the difference.
STEM and Youth Engagement – Explore exciting career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and maths with RAF experts.
Live Music and Performances – Enjoy fantastic performances from a RAF Band, as they fill the Town Show with energy and atmosphere.
Career Talks – Chat with Royal Air Force Recruitment professionals about careers and the application process.
Event info...
Date: Friday 26 (students only) and Saturday 27 September
Time: 10am - 4pm (doors 10am)
Location: City of Wolverhampton College, Wellington Road Campus WV14 6BT
Tickets: Free bit.ly/RAFTownShowWolverhampton