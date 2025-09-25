Paws for a cause: Mayor’s pet photo contest backs local charities

Ellesmere’s Thursday Club provides an opportunity for the elder members of the town community to meet regularly and make new friends at the Town Hall.

Winner of Under 11 Category: Alice Eccles and her dog Toby.

Ellesmere's annual carnival showcases the heart of Ellesmere with floats, live performances and entertainment at The Mere. The Carnival Committee runs events throughout the year, including the great Easter Egg Hunt to fund raise for the event and are always looking for additional volunteers.

Winner of 11 - 18 category: Thomas & Phoebe Hayes and their four-pawed companion.

Cllr Liz Woodbridge would like to thank everyone who entered the competition and to announce the winners as follows:

Under 11 Winner - Alice Eccles and her dog, Toby

11 - 18 Winner - Thomas & Phoebe Hayes and their dog

18+ Winner - Catherine Wignall and her cat

Winner of 18+ category: Catherine Wignall.

The winners will receive their prizes at Ellesmere's Town Council meeting on Monday, October 6.

The next event to raise money for The Mayor's Charities is a table top sale at Ellesmere Town Hall on Saturday, November 8, 10am- 2pm.