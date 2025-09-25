Paws, clues and boos: Halloween dog scentwork meets murder mystery fun
This October, dog owners in Shropshire are in for a treat (and a few tricks) as All Tails Media and Life with Dogs Training and behaviour launches a brand-new five-week Halloween Dog Scentwork Course with a murder mystery twist. Starting Friday, October 3, the weekly evening sessions will introduce dogs and their owners to the exciting world of scentwork, combining canine enrichment with a spooky seasonal theme.
Across five weeks, participants will learn the foundations of scent detection, build teamwork skills, and develop their dogs’ natural sniffing abilities. The course will culminate in a one-of-a-kind 'Scentwork Murder Mystery Escape Room', where teams must work together to solve a puzzles using their dogs’ noses to uncover the clues.
“This course is designed to be both fun and enriching,” said Victoria Elsmore, Creative Director and Behaviour Lead at All Tails Media. “Scentwork harnesses a dog’s natural abilities while strengthening the bond with their owner. Adding a Halloween murder mystery finale makes it even more exciting — it’s training with a twist.”
Alongside the course, All Tails Media will also be recruiting dogs to expand its Media Dog Modelling Activities Team. This initiative will give talented pups the chance to take part in photo shoots, promotional campaigns, and other media opportunities. Course participants will be invited to apply, making this Halloween adventure a potential stepping stone into the spotlight for four-legged stars.
Spaces for the Halloween Scentwork Murder Mystery Course are limited and early booking is recommended.
Course Details:
When: Friday evenings, from October 3 – October 31
Where: Hanwood Village Hall, Shropshire
Duration: 5 weeks
Finale: Halloween Scentwork Murder Mystery Escape Room
Hosted by: All Tails Media and Life with Dogs Training and Behaviour
For more information and to book a place, visit alltailsmedia.com/dogmodellingteam or contact Victoria Elsmore on 07359 156 241.