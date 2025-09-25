Paws, clues and boos: Halloween dog scentwork meets murder mystery fun

Across five weeks, participants will learn the foundations of scent detection, build teamwork skills, and develop their dogs’ natural sniffing abilities. The course will culminate in a one-of-a-kind 'Scentwork Murder Mystery Escape Room', where teams must work together to solve a puzzles using their dogs’ noses to uncover the clues.

Crime Sniff Investigation hosted by All Tails media this October

“This course is designed to be both fun and enriching,” said Victoria Elsmore, Creative Director and Behaviour Lead at All Tails Media. “Scentwork harnesses a dog’s natural abilities while strengthening the bond with their owner. Adding a Halloween murder mystery finale makes it even more exciting — it’s training with a twist.”

Alongside the course, All Tails Media will also be recruiting dogs to expand its Media Dog Modelling Activities Team. This initiative will give talented pups the chance to take part in photo shoots, promotional campaigns, and other media opportunities. Course participants will be invited to apply, making this Halloween adventure a potential stepping stone into the spotlight for four-legged stars.

Otis, A flatcoat Retriever member of our dog modelling team, gets his spook on for October!

Spaces for the Halloween Scentwork Murder Mystery Course are limited and early booking is recommended.

Course Details:

When: Friday evenings, from October 3 – October 31

Where: Hanwood Village Hall, Shropshire

Duration: 5 weeks

Finale: Halloween Scentwork Murder Mystery Escape Room

Hosted by: All Tails Media and Life with Dogs Training and Behaviour

For more information and to book a place, visit alltailsmedia.com/dogmodellingteam or contact Victoria Elsmore on 07359 156 241.