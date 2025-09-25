Fundraising banquet and auction raises £20,000 for local charity

In partnership with Wild Shropshire, Michelin Green Star Chef James Sherwin and his team took on a unique challenge: to create a three-course menu using seasonal produce and surplus food donated to Hands Together Ludlow’s food projects. With just venison confirmed in advance, the rest of the ingredients were revealed on the morning of the event – pushing the team to showcase their creativity and resourcefulness. The resulting menu consisted of a vibrant leek and buttermilk starter, a main course of seasonal venison served alongside a colourful trio of family salads, followed by a wholesome damson pudding with burnt white chocolate, fluffed cream and milk crisps.

Fundraising Banquet and Auction at St Laurence's Church. Picture: Mike Dodson Photography

The evening concluded with a lively auction, expertly led by John Uffold, offering exclusive prizes including a limited-edition Magnum of Wine, a day at the House of Lords, a three-night stay in a central London apartment, and a stable tour at Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls Racing.

Thanks to the generosity of guests, supporters and partners, the event raised over £20,000. These vital funds will enable Hands Together Ludlow to continue its work of supporting local people and strengthening the local community.

James Sherwin and team from Wild Shropshire. Picture: Mike Dodson Photography

Thank you to everyone who helped make the evening such a success.