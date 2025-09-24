WI celebrations in the Abbey this weekend
This Saturday, Shropshire WIs will showcase all that is best about the WI at Shrewsbury Abbey.
By contributor Cathy Swan
Come along to help us celebrate WI Day and enjoy the huge variety of stalls, WI displays and competitions including children's activities.
See the blood bike and the harvest festival display and enjoy delicious homemade cakes!
Date: Saturday, September 27
Time: 10am to 4pm
Venue: Shrewsbury Abbey, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6BS