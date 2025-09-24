Compass Fostering Wales and Madlug join forces for children in care

Compass Fostering Wales has collaborated with Madlug, the company founded in 2015 by youth worker and foster carer Dave Linton. Dave was heartbroken to learn that many children in care were forced to move their belongings in black bin bags, a symbol of disposability he felt was unacceptable. With just £500 and no business background, he set out to change this reality.

Madlug’s solution was simple but powerful: Buy One, Wear One, Help One. For every bag purchased, a child in care receives a free travel bag, ensuring they can carry their possessions with dignity. Since its creation, Madlug has donated more than 130,000 bags to children and young people across the UK.

Compass Fostering Wales showcases branded bags at Cardiff Pride

“Madlug shows love without words,” Mr Linton said. “It’s about raising awareness of the challenges in the care system, giving children dignity, and showing their value.”

This summer, Compass Fostering Wales and Madlug worked together at Cardiff Pride, where Compass staff proudly carried custom co-branded Madlug bags. The collaboration celebrated inclusivity while highlighting the needs of children in care. Both organisations see this as the beginning of further opportunities to collaborate across Wales, creating positive change for young people.

Dave Linton championing children in care

For Compass Fostering Wales, the collaboration reflects their commitment to ensuring children in care feel valued, supported, and respected, while helping foster carers feel confident and empowered in the vital role that they play.

As Madlug’s community of supporters continues to grow, its message remains clear: no child should ever have to move with their belongings in a bin bag.