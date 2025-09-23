GMI Construction Group breaks ground on Telford's Queensway Academy expansion

Appointed principal contractor by the Learning Community Trust (LCT), GMI is delivering a 1,533 sq. metre facility adjacent to the existing Queensway North site at Hortonwood. Scheduled for completion in July 2026, it will allow Queensway to consolidate its provision on a single site by bringing together students currently based at Queensway South in Dawley. Once the move is complete, the Dawley site will be repurposed for use by Kickstart Academy.

The new building will feature accessible, flexible and sustainable teaching spaces across Key Stages 2, 3 and 4, with specialist classrooms for science, food technology, art, design technology and music. Covered outdoor areas will also support practical subjects such as construction skills, horticulture and forest learning.

Paul Jones, LCT’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “This is hugely important to the Trust as it will offer high-quality accommodation for the Queensway campus and outstanding facilities for vulnerable children across Telford and Wrekin.”

(L-R) Paul Roberts (CEO Learning Community Trust), Cllr Shirley Reynolds (Telford & Wrekin Council), Julia Bravo, Principal, Queensway Academy) Paul Jones (COO, Learning Community Trust), Jack Carey (Project Manager, GMI) and Adam Taylor (Regional Director, GMI)

Adam Taylor, GMI’s Regional Director for the Midlands, added: “This is GMI’s first school project in the Midlands, making it a fantastic opportunity to showcase our capabilities. With construction now underway, we look forward to working closely with the LCT and the wider stakeholders to bring this ambitious vision to life.”

Julie Bravo, Headteacher at Queensway, said: “This project demonstrates both the school and Trust’s commitment to providing truly inclusive education for all our young people, whatever their starting point in life. It will allow us to share resources more effectively and strengthen our community spirit as one school with one vision.

“Most importantly, every child will benefit from the same opportunities by being able to access the outstanding facilities this new building will provide.”

A CGI of the completed building

The development will also include high-quality landscaping and purpose-built outdoor areas for sport and recreation, designed around the specific needs of students.

LCT operates more than a dozen schools across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, employing over 1,000 staff and delivering education across primary, secondary and specialist settings.

Adam Taylor concluded: “This scheme aligns perfectly with GMI’s ongoing commitment to delivering projects that have a meaningful social impact. Breaking ground marks the start of an exciting journey that will enhance educational outcomes and contribute positively to the local community.”