Coverage Care Services announces transition of Barleyfields Care Home to new provider

Coverage Care has proudly managed Barleyfield's since 2008, delivering high-quality support to individuals with learning disabilities and fostering a safe, inclusive environment for residents and staff alike. After 17 years of dedicated service, the organisation is confident that the new provider will continue to uphold the same values and commitment to specialist care.

Barleyfield House

“We are incredibly proud of the work our team has done at Barleyfields over the years,” said Chief Executive of Coverage Care Services, Debbie Price “This transition marks a new chapter for the home, and we are reassured that the incoming provider shares our ethos and will continue to deliver compassionate, person-centered care for those living with learning disabilities.”

Coverage Care Services will work closely with the new provider to ensure a smooth and supportive handover for residents, families, and staff. All parties remain committed to maintaining continuity of care and preserving the strong community spirit that defines Barleyfields.