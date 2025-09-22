Welshpool & District u3a launches ‘Welshpool Matters’ citizen research group

Welshpool & District u3a is proud to announce the launch of Welshpool Matters, a local interest group established to support local people and visitors who wish to explore and enjoy the many benefits of living, working, and relaxing in Welshpool. Enthusiastic u3a members are well placed to check out local services and interesting places to visit.

This looks interesting, too, but what is it and when was it built? Picture: Brian Timmis

Welshpool & District u3a Chairperson, Alan Smithers said he was: “Delighted to announce another opportunity for local people to come together to enjoy doing something worthwhile to support our town. The u3a strapline learn, laugh, live is brought to life every time we start a new group.” Mr Smithers went on to thank his growing team of committee members and group leaders for their hard work over the last twelve months and looked forward to welcoming more new members.

By collecting information, our day-to-day interactions and experiences of living and working here, we will tell the story of Welshpool in new and interesting ways.

We invite your readers to share their top three things to see and do in Welshpool. What do you enjoy most about living and working in Welshpool? If you provide accommodation or hospitality or run a retail business used by visitors, can you tell us what attracts your customers and guests to the town? We would be interested to hear what you think is missing. We’ll do our best to find it or an alternative. Please get in touch too if there is something you would like the group to feature in their work.

The Welshpool Matters group will next meet at Welshpool’s 18th-century cockpit, in New Street, at 2pm on October 21.

What makes this rare pillar box so special, and where is it? Picture: Brian Timmis

Welshpool and District u3a members are always interested in establishing links with and promoting faith and voluntary sector groups and local businesses serving our community.

All u3a members are welcome to join the Welshpool Matters group. You can support their activity if you have an interest in promoting the town and its amenities, or would like to host the group, or get involved in other ways.

To find out more about the Welshpool Matters Group and local u3a activities, please visit welshpoolanddistrictu3a.org.uk or come along to any General Meeting, which are held at The COWSHACC at 10am on the first Wednesday of the month. You will find the COWSHACC at the top end of Berriew Street carpark in Welshpool. You can be assured of a warm welcome.

Meetings start at 10.30am, so you will have time to look at the display boards and meet colleagues who are always happy to answer your questions. We look forward to seeing you.

Do something brilliant today, join u3a.