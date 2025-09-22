Shropshire village makes large donation to local volunteer rescue team

Held in the delightful surroundings of All Saints’ Church, this afternoon tea party with its stalls, games, entertainment and delicious home-made cakes and teas attracts hundreds of visitors to the tiny Shropshire village.

The village Scarecrow Competition, now in its third year, added to the interest and excitement, with many taking a stroll to view the imaginative creations before enjoying their refreshments on the lawn in the glorious sunshine.

Also in attendance were a team from West Mercia Search and Rescue. As this year’s chosen charity, it could not have been more local, with two Little Stretton residents being active volunteers, and the organisation receiving regular calls to attend emergencies in the beautiful Shropshire Hills. Churchwarden Julie Lawton commented: “It was a pleasure to have the team with us over the weekend and to share the proceeds with such a worthy charity whose very existence depends upon fundraising.”

Pictured are Paul Westall from West Mercia Search and Rescue receiving a cheque for £3,250 from longstanding committee member Chris Jones, accompanied by Fundraising Officer Andy Neal, Churchwarden Julie Lawton and Deputy Churchwarden Moira Matthews.

“What a friendly and welcoming village is Little Stretton” said Andy Neal, Fundraising Officer of West Mercia Search and Rescue. “Teas to Please was a lovely event, giving us the chance to engage with a local community in the heart of the Shropshire Hills, where we are seeing an increase in the number of callouts. The support was fantastic, the weather was hot, and the cakes were excellent! As a volunteer charity we rely on this kind of support to get our message out, and an amazing amount was raised to support us in our work. So thanks again to Stretton Parish and All Saints’ Little Stretton in particular.”