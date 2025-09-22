Blackberry Fair welcomes back John Osborne with tales of friendship and music
As part of our Blackberry Fair Fiddle on the Fringe events we have the wonderful storyteller poet John Osborne making a welcome return to Whitchurch.
By contributor Jennifer Matthews
My Car Plays Tapes will take place at St Alkmund's Church at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 2. This funny and moving show is about friendship, music and life on the road.
Blending stand-up, storytelling and live cassette tapes, it is a heartfelt ride full of nostalgia and laughs. A Radio 4 regular, John is also the creator of cult fringe shows such as 'John Peel's Shed' and 'Circled in the Radio Times'.
Suitable for over 14s, tickets at £12 adults and Under 18's £6 are available on artsalive.co.uk or on 07506 724572.