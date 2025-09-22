Another great show at the Edge Arts Centre as Fred Zeppelin rock the stage

From the opening notes of “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” it was clear the band weren't just going through the motions. Deep cuts like “We’re Gonna Groove” and bluesy numbers such as “Bring It on Home” showcased not only their encyclopaedic knowledge of Led Zeppelin’s catalogue but also their genuine respect for the music itself.

Guitarist Elliot of Fred Zeppelin at The Edge Arts Centre. Photo: Tom Foxall

Lead guitarist Elliot was a revelation, slipping between virtuoso solos and a playful flight of fancy with a violin bow - even managing to sneak in a bit of Beach Boys and James Brown mid-set - to the audience’s delight. “Kashmir” and “Stairway to Heaven” were delivered with note-perfect precision, while “Communication Breakdown”, “Whole Lotta Love” and the high-octane “Immigrant Song” had the crowd buzzing. The band’s no-nonsense, no-costume approach kept the focus where it belonged - on the music - and their love for the source material was unmistakable throughout. Drummer Steve, founder member and backbone of the band, propelled the music forward with his percussive wizardry, golden-voiced Steven kept the crowd fully invested throughout the set with his engaging banter and encouragement of audience participation, while groove architect Mark summoned his inner John Paul Jones on the thunderous bass.

Drummer Steve of Fred Zeppelin at The Edge Arts Centre. Photo: Tom Foxall

By the time the encore rolled around, a heartfelt rendition of “Thank You,” the crowd was fully on board, many already hoping the Fredz make good on their promise to return soon. With legendary figures like Robert Plant and Jason Bonham having given them their seal of approval, it’s no wonder Fred Zeppelin continue to earn the admiration of fans and musicians alike. A must-see for any serious Led Zeppelin devotee - just don’t forget your raincoat!

Fred Zeppelin at The Edge Arts Centre. Photo: Tom Foxall

Vocalist Steve of Fred Zeppelin at The Edge Arts Centre. Photo: Tom Foxall

Captivating photos by Tom Foxall

Next shows at the Edge Arts Centre include organic gardener Bob Flowerdew on Friday, September 26, and the Edge Comedy Club with Alun Cochrane on Saturday, September 27. Full details at edgeartscentre.com