Telford businessman gears up for fourth Radical Rogues Rally in aid of dementia charity

Taking place from 3rd - 5th October, 38 cars will be driving 600-miles through the Lake District, Scottish Lowlands, County Durham and the Peak District following sections of the Lombard Rally routes raising awareness of the charity as well as vital funds.

The rally has a record number of participants this year with businesses involved including Dengensha UK, Plus Automation Ltd, Darchem Engineering, Norlin Polymers (UK) Ltd and Boneham & Turner as well as colleagues from MyWorkwear.

Speaking of the challenge, James Worthington said: “The Radical Rogues Rally is something I’m incredibly proud of as it's driven by the personal loss I’ve experienced as a result of dementia as well as my passion for motorsports.”

He continued: “I’m really proud of how this challenge has grown over the years and it’s brilliant to see it supported so well by fellow businesses and participants. Here’s hoping we can surpass last year's fundraising of almost £13,000.”

The Radical Rogues are aiming to fundraise £15,000 this year and any donations are greatly appreciated: justgiving.com/page/radicalroguesrally2025