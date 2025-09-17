Reach For Inclusion expands to support more young people in Shropshire

Working closely with the local authorities, schools and young people to assess and tailor programmes specifically for individuals, Jo and Siobhan have grown from a post 16 and secondary provision to now include primary support with a dedicated specialist staff team at their new site within the grounds of Oakmeadow C.E Primary and Nursery school in Shrewsbury. The provision at Reach for Inclusion will now split into specialist sites for each area of support offered by the company.

Headteacher of Oakmeadow C.E Primary and Nursery School Mrs Hill and Reach For Inclusion Directors Jo Garner and Siobhan Williams open the new provision.

“We are thrilled to announce the exciting expansion of our Alternative Provision with the opening of our new primary provision in September. Building on the success and positive outcomes of our secondary provision over the past three and a half years, this new initiative on the Oakmeadow C.E. Primary and Nursery School Site will support pupils from Reception through to Year 6.

Our experienced and dedicated team is ready and waiting to welcome our new pupils, providing them with a bespoke experience focused on supporting their access to learning, as well as their social, emotional, and personal development,” said Jo Garner.

Reach For Inclusion, and alternative provision based in Shrewsbury

Siobhan Williams shared her delight of working alongside the wider school trust “We are excited to work in partnership with Oakmeadow C.E Primary and Nursery School and the wider Marches Multi Academy Trust to ensure every child reaches their full potential in a nurturing and inclusive environment. This marks an exciting new chapter in our mission to provide exceptional education and transformative experiences for all students."

For and enquiries of for further information please contact Admin@ReachForInclusion.co.uk