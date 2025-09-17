Couple take on marathon to raise funds for RJAH

Oswestry-based researcher Larissa will be lacing up her trainers to take on 26.2 miles in support of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH). For Larissa, the marathon is not just a physical challenge but a deeply personal one.

From the age of 13, she battled recurrent patellar dislocations, years of pain, and ultimately underwent four knee surgeries — two of them performed at RJAH. “Running a marathon is something I never thought I’d be able to do,” she says. “The care I received at RJAH gave me back my stability and quality of life, and I want to give something back to the hospital that’s done so much for me.”

Her connection with the hospital goes beyond patient care. Larissa also completed her PhD at RJAH, and now works as a post-doctoral researcher, contributing to world-leading orthopaedic research. “I’ve experienced RJAH as both a patient and a researcher, and I know first-hand the difference it makes to people’s lives,” she explains.

Joining Larissa on the start line will be her partner, Andy. It will be his first marathon in more than a decade, after a difficult experience in 2015 where injury and lack of preparation made for a tough race. This time, he’s approaching the challenge with humour and determination.

“Last time I ran a marathon, I swore I’d never do it again,” Andy laughs. “Fast forward 11 years, and I thought, why not do it all over again? What really motivates me is seeing the work Larissa does and the vital role RJAH plays in improving people’s lives. Representing the hospital is something I take seriously, though I’ll settle for finishing within ten working days!”

Together, Larissa and Andy are aiming to raise funds that will support both patient care and ongoing research at RJAH. Their marathon journey is about resilience, humour, and gratitude and they’re hoping the local community will get behind them.

To support their fundraising, visit: justgiving.com/page/larissa-andy-marathon-funds