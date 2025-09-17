Artists show for Meadow appeal

The group, who formed earlier this year, put the theme of nature at the very heart of their work. Their mission, is to use art as a means of engaging people with the beautiful landscapes and nature we have here in the Marches area.

The exhibition will help raise funds for the Middle Marches Community Land Trust’s White Grit Meadows Appeal, to purchase five acres of botanically-rich wildflower meadows, in a stunning location, beneath Corndon Hill.

The six artists, who are all local, and include Kate Chitham, Tom Davies, Lucy Gaze, Sarah Gillard and Sarah and Simon Jameson, have produced a beautiful, full colour art calendar for 2026, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Appeal.

Their exhibition will showcase not only original work featured in the calendar, but other photographs, prints, carved stones and cards by the artists, all with the theme of nature in mind. With such a broad range of media and diverse styles on offer, you can be sure the exhibition will offer something for all tastes and pockets.

The exhibition runs from Thursday, October 2 to Saturday, October 4, 10am - 6pm at the Stars (former Newsagents), High Street, Bishops Castle.

For further information, visit: https://middlemarchescommunitylandtrust.org.uk/marches-artists-nature