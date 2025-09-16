Celebrating a shared commitment to inclusive, sustainable living

STAR Housing Board members, Shropshire Council representatives, and the McPhillips project team come together to officially open thirteen new energy-efficient homes at School Grove, Racecourse Crescent, Shrewsbury—celebrating a shared commitment to affordable, sustainable living and partnership working.

Thirteen high-quality homes have been completed just a short walk from Shrewsbury town centre, representing a proud achievement for STAR Housing and its partners.

This development is the result of a strong collaboration between Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing)—an arm’s length management organisation (ALMO) for Shropshire Council—Shropshire Council, and Telford-based contractor McPhillips Ltd.

The scheme includes six one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedroom houses, all built to high energy-efficiency standards. Each property is equipped with air source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels, supporting sustainable living and helping residents reduce their energy costs.

Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director of STAR Housing; Tony Deakin, Chair of the STAR Housing Board; James Owen, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure at Shropshire Council; and Stewart Mackenzie, Construction and Contracts Director at McPhillips Ltd, mark the official opening of School Grove’s new homes with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Four of the homes have been allocated for supported living in partnership with Shropshire Council, helping to meet local housing needs and provide tailored support. These homes follow a ‘core and cluster’ model, enabling access to shared support services—such as overnight care—while maintaining privacy and independence. They are designed to promote autonomy for adults who may benefit from additional support, including care leavers living independently for the first time.

The development was officially launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 15 September. Local leaders, including James Owen, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure for Shropshire Council, were given guided tours of the new homes. Members of the STAR Housing Board also attended the event together with representatives from Shropshire Council, and the project team from McPhillips Ltd highlighting the strength of the partnership and the shared commitment to delivering inclusive, sustainable housing for the local community.

New Homes in Shrewsbury - School Grove

“This development is a great example of what can be achieved through strong local partnerships. We’re proud to have delivered homes that are not only affordable but also sustainable and future ready.” — Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director, STAR Housing.

New Homes in Shrewsbury - School Grove

Stuart Mackenzie, construction and contracts director at McPhillips said: “We're proud to have worked with STAR Housing and Shropshire Council to deliver these thirteen high-quality homes at School Grove. The strength of this partnership has been evident throughout the project, enabling us to successfully deliver both the affordable rental homes and the specialist supported living accommodation. It's been particularly rewarding to see how the collaborative approach between all partners has resulted in sustainable, energy-efficient homes that will make a real difference to residents' lives in Shrewsbury.”

“School Grove is more than just a new housing development—it’s a symbol of what we can achieve through strong local partnerships. These homes will offer people across our community the chance to live independently, sustainably, and securely. I’m proud to see Shropshire Council working alongside STAR Housing and McPhillips to deliver real opportunities for local residents.” — James Owen, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure, Shropshire Council.

This development supports STAR Housing’s and Shropshire Council’s shared commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and community-led growth across the county. It reflects what can be achieved when local authorities and housing providers work together with a clear purpose—delivering homes that meet real needs and support long-term wellbeing.

School Grove sets a strong precedent for future projects built on partnership, innovation, and care—offering thoughtfully designed, energy-efficient homes that promote security, independence, and opportunity.

STAR Housing manage council homes across Shropshire on behalf of Shropshire Council, helping thousands of people live in safe, secure, and well-maintained homes. To apply for a home with STAR Housing please first register with Shropshire Homepoint.