Allo Allo ... The French hit the town

Formed in 2013 and led by French Music Mystro Manu Masko, The Celtic Social Club comprises an array of musical masterminds from diverse backgrounds, including France and Ireland. ‘Love Is a Madness,’ the first single from The Celtic Social Club’s upcoming album ‘You Should Know,’ is a self-aware, chaotically charged dive into the mess, magic, and mayhem of romantic love.

The Celtic Social Club

Produced by Nick Davis (Genesis, The Pogues, Xtc, Björk), the track combines the vibrant energy of bands like The Waterboys and Dexys Midnight Runners with The Celtic Social Club’s signature fusion of Celtic folk and indie pop-rock, culminating in a sound that’s familiar yet fresh.

Vulnerable, a little trippy, and straight from the heart, it sets the tone for an album that’s deeply honest and emotionally grounded—without ever taking itself too seriously, even their tour rider has humour, one case of Chateauneuf–du-pop, coupled with ‘Cuisses de grenouille’ Lead band member Manu’s delicate pre-show lift me up, Manu states with a wink ...

“It puts a spring into all our gigs and reminds me of my French roots, well, after all, the Irish have Guinness and white pudding and our UK fans a pint and fish and chips”.

We are all looking forward in meeting your readers on November 23!