Thousands of pumpkins head to Park Hall

Pumpkinfest will be held on October 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 October and then daily between October 24 and November 2 during half term.

Every paying child will receive a free pumpkin to carve in the farm’s pumpkin shed, which can be taken home at the end of the day. There will be Halloween activities around the farm, including Pumpkin Alley, The Little Scare House, and a Spooky Trail. The team will get hands-on, leading games of ‘pass the pumpkin’ and the ‘mummy wrap’.

Halloween on the farm at Park Hall

Richard Powell, joint owner–director of Park Hall Countryside Experience, said families love getting in the Halloween spirit at their annual event. “Pumpkinfest is a big hit with families, where we have just the right amount of spookiness that isn’t too scary for our young visitors. Thousands of pumpkins will be waiting to be picked from our large indoor pumpkin shed to be lovingly carved in the adjacent shed and taken home, and parents can enjoy leaving all the mess with us!

“We’ll have lots of Halloween fun, with singing pumpkins and games going on around the farm. Access to the whole farm attraction is included with tickets to Pumpkinfest. Indoors, we have our Little Oswestry Role Play village, sand and water play, brickworks, a demon drop slide, under 4's sensory play area, music room, science area, planet room, multiple museums, and a chance to meet the rabbits and guinea pigs.

“Or take in the fresh autumn air outside with the Crazy Farm Adventure Course, Woodland Adventure Play Area, zip wire, Big Blue Tractor Ride, see the rabbits in Burrow Land, the goats in their playground, the pigs racing, and lots more animals. We promise a family Halloween day out to remember.”

Leave the mess of pumpkin carving at Park Hall

Advance online tickets are £2 cheaper than on the gate. Purchase tickets at parkhallfarm.co.uk.

Visitors are welcome to get dressed up