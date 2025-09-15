Crosstalk: With Tricia Green

I managed a reasonable attempt but there was just so much detail. The architect would not have been impressed with my rendition of his eaves or window frames. His were perfect. Mine were a rather wonky rendition.

Now, I was first taught to draw and paint houses by my nan, who was a very good artist. She would allow me to display as my own work paintings in which I'd received a good deal of assistance - her more expert hand taking hold of mine to draw in the clouds and achieve the right blending in the sky. Of course, most of her talent and ability were hers, but we were both proud of what we could achieve together.

In the same way, as Christians we are aware that we tend to blunder about. We may seek to achieve charitable aims, to place the reality of our faith before people, to help those who are hurt. But we get in the way, we are not all that gifted at everything we attempt and we can fall over our own shortcomings.

This is where prayer can help - we don't always know what we are doing but God does! Ask Him to guide you in all you seek to do with His superior knowledge. After all, He is the Architect of all creation.