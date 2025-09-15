Charity fills summer with fun for hundreds of Shropshire children

As part of the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, which has just been extended for another three years by the Government, 4 All Foundation organised a programme of sessions across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

At least 430 children attended specific HAF sessions at least once, with many returning multiple times – in total almost 2,500 spaces were filled across all venues and dates.

Skateboarding was one of the activities on offer during 4 All Foundation's summer programme. Picture: 4 All Foundation

In addition, 4 All Foundation sports sessions attended by almost 400 youngsters as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Urban Games. A number of the charity’s Youth Clubs continued through the holidays, as well as their I Can 2 sessions for young people with moderate to severe disabilities.

Young people tried out a variety of sports as part of the Urban Games programme. Picture: 4 All Foundation

Plus, 300 families were also able to access free trips to locations including Llandudno, Blackpool, and Barmouth.

George Hounsell, 4 All’s Director of Operations, said: “We hope all of the children who attended our summer activities had a great time, and we believe that is the case judging by the positive feedback we have been receiving all summer.

“I’d like to thank all of our staff and volunteers for their continued hard work - not only during the holidays themselves, but in the run-up too – to ensure that the children had a varied programme of activities, sports, trips and meals to enjoy.

I.D. Boxing led sessions across various locations. Picture: 4 All Foundation

“We are naturally very pleased that the Government has recognised the importance of the HAF programme and will be continuing to fund it for three years. This enables us to offer free places to children eligible for Free School Meals.”

As well as Youth Clubs and other activities during term time, 4 All runs HAF programmes during all school holidays – details about specific dates and locations can be found on the charity’s website at 4all.foundation and on their Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

4 All Foundation is an independent charitable organisation delivering local and accessible activities, projects and initiatives to support the needs and aspirations of communities across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. The charity runs local community hubs, an outreach programme, and works in partnership with schools across the county.