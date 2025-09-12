Farming Talk: More than land - the role of an Expert Witness

The main benefit of an Expert Witness is total objectivity as they are an independent professional with specialist knowledge of rural property and farming enterprises. While family members or business partners may have differing opinions on the value of the farm, an Expert Witness provides an unbiased assessment backed by evidence. Their role is not to argue for one side or the other, but to present a clear and fair valuation that can stand up in court or during negotiations.

Another advantage is their ability to see the bigger picture. Farm values aren’t just about acreage – they’re about the wider picture and assessing the overall demand for the property. An Expert will look at diversification opportunities such as renewable energy projects, tourism ventures, or environmental stewardship schemes alongside traditional farming activities. They will also compare your farm with similar properties recently sold in the area, giving a realistic view of what the market will support.

But even the most accurate valuation faces one big challenge: varying land values. Agricultural land prices rise and fall due to many outside influences such as changes in subsidy schemes, local demand, shifts in commodity prices, interest rates, inheritance tax or even severe weather events. For instance, an announcement about new government grants may increase demand for land, while a poor harvest or falling milk prices might dampen buyer interest.

Dan Bowden, Partner at Barbers Rural. Picture: Barbers Rural Consultancy LLP

These changing aspects means that timing is critical. A valuation today might look different six months down the line. For farmers and landowners this uncertainty can make planning difficult especially when decisions around succession, selling, or investing in diversification are at stake.

The key is preparation. An Expert Witness doesn’t just provide a figure – they explain the market conditions behind it and highlight potential risks. Their insight helps you make informed choices, whether you’re negotiating with family, dealing with tax authorities, or considering a sale. In a world where farm values can shift, their guidance can be the difference between a fair outcome and a costly mistake.

Dan Bowden is a Partner of Barbers Rural and an Expert Witness. He can be contacted on d.bowden@barbers-rural.co.uk or 01630 692500.