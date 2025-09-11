West Mercia Women’s Aid takes on Symonds Yat Challenge to raise vital funds to support local women and children

The team of 14, including WMWA Chief Executive Sue Coleman, staff members, trustees and supporters of the charity, are in training to complete an incredible multi-activity challenge which will include an eight mile canoe from Kerne bridge to Symonds Yat Rapids along the River Wye followed by a three hour hike to King Arthur’s Cave and up to the iconic Symonds Yat Rock, before looping back.

Taurus Motorbike Association, which has selected WMWA as its chosen charity for 2025 will be riding across West Mercia on the same day, before joining the fundraising group at the ‘finishing line’ – The Royal Lodge, Symonds Yat – to show their support.

Every stroke and step will help fund life-saving services, safe refuge, and a path to recovery and freedom.

Sue Coleman, WMWA CEO, takes on Symonds Yat Challenge. Picture: WMWA

On Sunday, challenge organisers ‘Your Adventure Challenge’ arranged a training session for our fundraising team at University of Worcester Lakeside Campus. Our team braved the weather and took to the water in Canadian canoes. It was a great morning helping to build skills and confidence before the big event – even if they did get wetter than expected and the session was cut short by a thunderstorm.

Sue Coleman, WMWA Chief Executive said: “While I’m not entirely certain that ‘dog walking every morning’ is sufficient training, I am really looking forward to being part of the WMWA Team for this brilliant team challenge. Mark and his colleagues at Your Adventure Challenge organised a great event on the Malvern Hills last year and we are really pleased to be partnering with them again to raise money for our work with women and children recovering from domestic abuse.

WMWA team in training (L to R) trustee Sarah Radley, Fridi Levine, Jodie Palmer, Amanda Coates, Jill Wilson, Alina Radley, Amber Coates, Sue Coleman

“The support that we have received so far for the Symonds Yat Challenge has been amazing and I and the rest of the team would love to see supporters at The Royal Lodge on the afternoon of the 21st September when we cross the finishing line. I believe there will be quite a party, so do come and cheer us on (I suspect we’ll all need it by the end of the day)!”

To donate to the challenge, visit justgiving.com/campaign/wmwasymondsyat.

WMWA works for a world that is free from domestic abuse and violence against women and girls, where everyone can live without the fear and reality of all forms of violence, abuse and discrimination. For ways to support our work including Regular Giving please visit: westmerciawomensaid.org/support-our-work/

Those looking for support can call the helpline on 0800 783 1359 (Herefordshire), 0800 229 4066 (Shropshire), 0800 840 3747 (Telford & Wrekin), 0800 980 3331 (Worcestershire) or access LiveChat via: westmerciawomensaid.org