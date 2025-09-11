Last few hours to enter your Shropshire photographs

We all know the Shropshire countryside is beautiful, unique and needs protecting.

What part of Shropshire is special to you? It may be your local town park at sunrise, a river orwalk in summer or a hike in the hills with big views. It may be your daily dog walk, a favourite meadow or country lane, or as close as your back yard or garden.

​We want to know the story behind the part of Shropshire you like best.

Cattle near Whitcott Keysett, Clun Valley. Credit: Sarah Jameson

​Grab your camera, smartphone or tablet and show us what is special about this place to you!

Winning entries will be professionally printed and shown in our Sense of Place exhibition at the Gateway Gallery, Shrewsbury in October 2025.

Enter here: cpreshropshire.org.uk/sense-of-place