Coffee Morning in aid of Bishop's Castle Dial A Ride

The dial a ride recently lost its small mini-bus following an accident that led to it being written off and are now urgently seeking funds to purchase a replacement vehicle.

Longer term plans also require funds to replace its now ageing larger wheelchair accessible vehicle so this gesture by the residents of Abbeyfield is much appreciated.

There will be coffee, chat, cake and biscuits as well as the opportunity to meet dial a ride drivers, volunteers and users to hear about the service and its future. A raffle and Christmas bric a brac will also be on offer.

Please try and pop along and support this vital local service from 10.30am on November 20.

The previous vehicle on left.

Bishop’s Castle Dial-a-Ride is an accessible bus service for anyone with a transport need. It is operated by the Bishop’s Castle & District Community Transport Group with financial support from Shropshire Council.

We also run a community car scheme which can be used for journeys to the hospital, other medical appointments, shopping or collecting prescriptions.

If you cannot use a car, and find it difficult to access public transport, then this service is designed for you. To make your first booking, register with us to become a member. Membership is free.

The bus will call at your front door, and will take you to and from anywhere in the Bishop’s Castle area. The minibus has low steps, a passenger lift, and can accommodate wheelchairs. The driver will be able to help you on and off the vehicle, but please note that our drivers are not trained in lifting.

For more information please call: 01588 638350 between 8:30am and 12:30pm, Monday to Friday to discuss your requirements.