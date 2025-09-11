Blackberry Fair to fill Whitchurch with colour, music and joy

Despite these dark times people around the world remain committed to helping make our lives and this incredible planet happier and healthier. Blackberry Fair celebrates those stories with a day of banter, music and positive action, and what better way to finish it all off than with a fabulous party?! This year we’re going full on family festival feast time; pirates, faeries, Steampunk and everyone else - it’s the Pookas Polka.

Party time! Picture: Chris Arnold

Kicking off at 7.30pm in the town's Market Hall, we’ll bring you four hours of family entertainment with live reggae from Band Blah De Blah, a Latino, disco DJ set, and all of it building to one of the most popular festival DJ parties around - The Beatles Dub Club, a special DJ set showcasing the Fab Four like you've never heard before!

Big Sound. Picture: Chris Arnold

DJ Chris Arnold takes you on a magical mystery tour of his collection of covers, remixes and tracks that sampled arguably the greatest band that ever existed - The Beatles. Expect to hear plenty of reggae, ska, Latin, hip hop, dub, funk, house and even drum & bass takes on the wonderful music created by John, Paul, George and Ringo.

The 02. Picture: Chris Arnold

Since its explosive debut in 2022, The Beatles Dub Club has packed out stages at Glastonbury, Boomtown, Latitude, Isle of Wight, Camp Bestival, Green Man and far beyond. The show has been championed by Fatboy Slim, who personally invited Chris to perform at his All Back To Minehead Butlins weekender, and has been tipped by Far Out Magazine as one of Glastonbury’s “Top 20 Alternative Acts to Watch”.

The Beatles Dub Club has since gone truly international, with acclaimed tours across Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Bali, while continuing to light up festivals all over the UK and Ireland - including standout sets supporting UB40, Craig Charles and The Wailers.

"If Sergeant Pepper had been a DJ, this would have been his set..." - Fatboy Slim

"Far from pure novelty, it is a wonderful way to celebrate music in all of its connective guises" - Far Out Magazine

"Loving it!" - Mary McCartney

"Something so effective, and seemingly obvious, that it feels as if it should have existed for much longer than its inception just a few years ago" - The Fix Magazine

Tickets for this one off gig are now on sale at Refill Your Boots, The Vinyl Countdown and Online at ArtsAlive.co.uk

We’re also running a competition to win two tickets plus drinks at these outlets - watch out for more special deals in the run up to Whitchurch’s Big Party.

Thanks to all the wonderful sponsors and supporters who’ve dug deep to help us so far. Let’s keep our community thriving.

For more details about the event visit Blackberryfair.co.uk

Blackberry Fair is never bigger, it’s never better – It just dares to be different!