Vet Laura is cream of the crop at national farm awards

Laura Roberts from LLM Farm Vets in Whitchurch scooped the Young Dairy Vet of the Year title at the 2025 Dairy Industry Trade Cream Awards, which are organised by British Dairying magazine.

She impressed the judges with the high levels of customer care she delivers to her clients and the support she gives to the wider dairy industry through her involvement in farming committees and research.

Laura, who lives on a dairy farm in Ruthin, North Wales, has worked at LLM Farm Vets for four years since graduating. She is based at Whitchurch site and spends most of her time on the road visiting farms across Shropshire, Staffordshire, Cheshire and North Wales.

Laura was nominated for the award by colleagues and clients. Picture: VetPartners

As well as being a dedicated and caring vet, Laura sits on the board of the British Cattle Veterinary Association (BCVA), where her role includes discussing important topics affecting the farming industry, such as Bluetongue virus (BTV), and sharing knowledge and updates with farmers and other vets.

Laura is committed to improving her knowledge so she is best placed to support her clients and is currently studying for a Master’s degree in bovine reproduction. She’s also carried out research into calf growth rates and reactions in tuberculosis tests to help farmers make informed decisions on breeding and management.

Laura was presented with the Young Dairy Vet of the Year trophy at a ceremony in Warwickshire, after being nominated for the award by her colleagues and clients.

Laura said: “It was a surprise when my name was called out, but I’m really pleased to have won and very humbled that my colleagues put me forward for this award. I do my job to help farmers and to help livestock, but it’s always nice to receive recognition. Working with farmers is extremely rewarding and I enjoy helping them put together proactive health plans to keep their cows happy and sharing advice that can help them improve welfare, efficiency and cost effectiveness.

“I’m so lucky to have some lovely clients and amazing colleagues and I’m grateful for LLM Farm Vets’ support to help me grow my skills, knowledge and confidence over the past four years.”

Hannah Batty, a Clinical Director at LLM Farm Vets, said the team is delighted with Laura’s success.

Hannah said: “Laura is an incredibly knowledgeable dairy vet, where her skills and client support translate into exceptional standards of clinical care. We are so incredibly proud to have her as part of our team and to see her passion and hard work recognised with the accolade of Young Dairy Vet of the Year.”

LLM Farm Vets prides itself on delivering an excellent service to dairy, beef and sheep clients across the Midlands, North Wales, Lancashire and Derbyshire. It is part of VetPartners, which is led by veterinary professionals and owns some of the UK and Europe’s most respected and trusted veterinary practices and associated animal healthcare businesses.