Rotary club finds money for food bank

It was announced today that Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has donated £500 to Shrewsbury Food Bank – remaining loyal to previous monetary gifts.

In past years Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club regularly donated £250 a month to the food bank.

And it also made a donation of £2,000 in early 2024 from its Tree of Light fundraising project.

However, due to recent mounting pressures on a rising number of donations, the regular monthly payments had to cease.

But for this year the club is continuing to support the Food Bank to the tune of £500.

The club’s treasurer Rotarian Willie Strachan said: “Continuity is obviously dependent on our ability to donate, but will annually be given due consideration and doesn’t need to be asked for.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotarian John Yeomans visited the Food Bank for an update with Karen Williams. Picture: Rotarian Peter Love

Johnathan Callwood, club president, added: “Shrewsbury Food Bank effectively distributes food to the people who need it. By supporting this charity, we can guarantee that a great benefit to local people is achieved every day.”

Karen Williams, Project Lead Foodbank PLUS, said: “It's always a privilege to work with local partners as a community organisation.

“And working with Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club for the long term means we achieve this ambition of working together for the benefit of the whole community.”

Anyone interested in knowing more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk