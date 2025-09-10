Powys resident launches self-help book

You can purchase an e-book or a paperback from Amazon and the audiobook is to follow.

The book is part memoir, part self help and draws on her experiences of spiritual and psychic awakening in her twenties which led to her being detained by the mental health act and taken to Shelton Hospital.

This happened twice during two waves of awakening, often called kundalini awakening, where energies are released through the body creating heightened sensitivities, altered states and accessing psychic gifts, not often seen or understood in the Western world.

The invitation for readers is to explore the narrative around madness and mental health, and understand that altered states and trauma release are all part of awakening to the true self.

Are you awakening?

Many people are undergoing awakenings right now with increased solar flares and increased access to spiritually activating hobbies such as yoga, plant medicine ceremonies, conscious dance and mediation.

This book serves as an invitation for integration through gentle steps, responsibly and education to ground the energies that are moving through one’s system, so we can enjoy a soul-led life after our awakening.

"Who Called You Crazy?" offers insight into an age old phenomena, misunderstood in modern times.

You can find out more and purchase a signed copy of the book at openlotusliving.com/who-called-you-crazy. Contact Caroline through the website or email carolinemaryandrews@hotmail/com.

Caroline is a trained life coach, angelic healer, best selling author in 5 collaborative books on healing, and curates wellbeing fairs in Builth Wells and Kerry.