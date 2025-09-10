Land sale drives mission to tackle housing needs in central England

Newton’s expert land development team has worked closely with Lands Improvement, the master developer who achieved planning and developed serviced land parcels at the 21.97-acre site, located directly adjacent to the A5 in Shrewsbury, offering easy access to the M54, linking to Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Plans for 226 new dwellings, which form the final phase of a wider scheme, were supported by an officer recommendation for outline planning approval. The site will play an important role in meeting housing needs for the local community, that is already facing issues of overcrowding and lack of affordable housing

Of the 226 homes proposed within plans submitted by Lands Improvement in August 2024, 40% are set to be affordable housing which is an over provision of 20% compared with Shropshire Council’s affordable housing policy.

Newton LDP completes Shropshire land sale to support housing delivery. Picture: Newton LDP

Piers Beeton, director at Newton LDP said: “It’s brilliant to complete the sale of the last phase of a wider development at Oteley Road, Shrewsbury. It closes the chapter on our work on several phase sales on behalf Lands Improvement.

The site will provide for 226 much needed homes, with 40% to be of an affordable housing tenure. It has been great to see the site develop over the years and I know that this phase will effectively round off what has been a highly successful and positive example of an urban extension to Shrewsbury, I look forward to seeing it finished.”

James Stone, managing director at Lands Improvement said: “We are really pleased to have reached this milestone with the sale of the final phase at Oteley Road. With significant social and green infrastructure, and twice the local authority requirement for affordable housing, we have carefully planned the development to ensure a vibrant community that thrives in the long term, and we now look forward to seeing these plans brought to life. We’re pleased to have been supported by Newton LDP to achieve this sale.”