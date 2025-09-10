'Cowboy hats and curtain calls': Calamity Jane rides into Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre and it's a triumph!

Currently enjoying its UK tour, this show is pure nostalgia. Who doesn’t remember watching the beautiful Doris Day in the title role when curled up on the sofa on a wet Sunday afternoon? It’s the stuff dreams are made of.

This a musical with the perfect mix of comedy, romance, action and pure fun, as “Calam”, as she is affectionately known, makes the transition from tomboy sharp shooter to a lady in love.

The score is upbeat and rip-roaring, executed to perfection by an extraordinary well chosen cast.

Carrie Hope Fletcher leads the cast of “Calamity Jane”. Picture: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Carrie Hope Fletcher is a triumph in the title role, perfectly capturing the two elements of her character and offering, as you would expect, an outstanding vocal performance. Her ability to hold an audience is a skill well-honed by experience, and one she certainly displays in this role.

Someone said to me “she’s good, but she’s no Doris Day;” no she isn’t but she doesn’t need to be. Carrie Hope Fletcher was born to play this role and does so in her own unique style and with the polish and flair of a West End star. It’s a demanding role, but she just seems to thrive on its intricacy .

Miss Fletcher’s rendition of the best loved ballad, “Secret Love” was a major highlight, invoking emotion, and add to that a variety of pacy, lyric heavy tunes including “Just Blew in from the Windy City”, “Men”’ and “Deadwood Stage” and you have an all round excellent portrayal of this loveable character.

Seren Sandham-Davies as Katie Brown. Picture: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Vinny Cole as Wild Bill Hickok is more than a match for his leading lady and the chemistry between the two is tangible, probably because they have worked together before, but even so, it makes for a very believable pairing.

In another superb vocal performance, his voice soared across the auditorium in his solo, “Higher than a Hawk”, and his delivery of the somewhat dated, but mildly amusing script hit every mark.

Luke Wilson was every inch the handsome hero as Calamity’s love interest, Danny Gilmartin, and I would have liked to hear more of his smooth vocals, but sadly the score only allows him one duet.

Vinny Coyle as Bill. Picture: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Meanwhile Seren Sandham-Davies was suitably cute and girly as Katie Brown, taking a somewhat wishy-washy role and brought out the very best in it.

The comedy performance of the night went to Samuel Holmes as Francis Fryer who made me laugh out loud with his female impersonation and vaudevillian tap dancing act. With excellent comedic timing and delivery, he brought a smile at every entrance.

An outstanding ensemble of actor/musicians and character performers, many of whom played small roles too, completed the cast and added to the rustic, rough atmosphere of the piece.

The cast in action. Picture: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

A special mention must go to Musical Director Christopher Mundy, whose control and co-ordination while the musicians were performing on stage was second to none.

Sometimes when a show includes actor/musicians, the choreography suffers as result of the instruments being carried around the stage, but not so in this case. Nick Winston’s choreography is authentic and organic without stretching the cast and together with Director Nikolai Foster, they have created an extremely slick and very cleverly updated piece of musical theatre.

Visually, the show is a little dull with the emphasis on brown hues and perhaps an injection of just a little more colour would enhance it, but the one set scenery with the inclusion of simple props moved seamlessly by the cast works extremely well.

Revivals of the musicals of yesteryear seem to be a trend of late, which just goes to prove they stand the test of time and will continue to entertain audiences for many a year to come.

So in conclusion, “ Calamity Jane” is definitely an oldie, but a goodie and just the ticket to lift the spirits and warm the heart.

For tickets visit grand theatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212. Runs until Saturday.