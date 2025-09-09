Yarn festival debuts in Staffordshire to celebrate all things woolly

Stafford Wool Gathering covers everything woolly, including knitting, crochet, felting, weaving, spinning, and more. Indie makers and small businesses from across the UK, including Staffordshire and the West Midlands, showcase their talents and promote British wool. It's a great place to get inspired and maybe even pick up a new hobby!

All kinds of yarns and fibres will be available at the festival. Picture: Martin Spaull

The festival’s held at Staffordshire County Showground, not far from the M6, with excellent transport links through Stafford train station. Tickets cost £10 per day or £15 for the weekend and are available to book online at staffordwoolgathering.co.uk. There’s free parking on site and a free shuttle bus from Stafford train station.

Discover fibres and tools for knitting, crochet, weaving, spinning, dyeing, felting, and more. Picture: Martin Spaull

Our woolly mascot, Merina. Picture: Wool Gatherings