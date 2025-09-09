Shropshire Star
Close

Yarn festival debuts in Staffordshire to celebrate all things woolly

A brand-new celebration of wool, yarn and fibre is coming to the West Midlands on October 18-19. Stafford Wool Gathering’s a new yarn festival, with an exciting mixture of 100 exhibitors, workshops, and demonstrations.

By contributor Michelle Greaves
Published
Last updated
Supporting image for story: Yarn festival debuts in Staffordshire to celebrate all things woolly
All kinds of yarns and fibres will be available at the festival. Picture: Martin Spaull

Stafford Wool Gathering covers everything woolly, including knitting, crochet, felting, weaving, spinning, and more. Indie makers and small businesses from across the UK, including Staffordshire and the West Midlands, showcase their talents and promote British wool. It's a great place to get inspired and maybe even pick up a new hobby!

All kinds of yarns and fibres will be available at the festival.
All kinds of yarns and fibres will be available at the festival. Picture: Martin Spaull

The festival’s held at Staffordshire County Showground, not far from the M6, with excellent transport links through Stafford train station. Tickets cost £10 per day or £15 for the weekend and are available to book online at staffordwoolgathering.co.uk. There’s free parking on site and a free shuttle bus from Stafford train station.

Discover fibres and tools for knitting, crochet, weaving, spinning, dyeing, felting, and more.
Discover fibres and tools for knitting, crochet, weaving, spinning, dyeing, felting, and more. Picture: Martin Spaull
Our woolly mascot, Merina.
Our woolly mascot, Merina. Picture: Wool Gatherings
Choose raw fleeces from local flocks and rare breeds.
Choose raw fleeces from local flocks and rare breeds. Picture: Martin Spaull

Similar stories

Most popular