Yarn festival debuts in Staffordshire to celebrate all things woolly
A brand-new celebration of wool, yarn and fibre is coming to the West Midlands on October 18-19. Stafford Wool Gathering’s a new yarn festival, with an exciting mixture of 100 exhibitors, workshops, and demonstrations.
Stafford Wool Gathering covers everything woolly, including knitting, crochet, felting, weaving, spinning, and more. Indie makers and small businesses from across the UK, including Staffordshire and the West Midlands, showcase their talents and promote British wool. It's a great place to get inspired and maybe even pick up a new hobby!
The festival’s held at Staffordshire County Showground, not far from the M6, with excellent transport links through Stafford train station. Tickets cost £10 per day or £15 for the weekend and are available to book online at staffordwoolgathering.co.uk. There’s free parking on site and a free shuttle bus from Stafford train station.