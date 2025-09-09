Shropshire family-run bath bomb business create best seller

"What started as a passion project in our kitchen has grown into a business we’re incredibly proud of, hand-making and hand-painting bath bombs in small batches that burst with colour and fizz," say Gemma and Hazel of Tub’s Bath Bombs.

The Tub's Team

"We’re thrilled to share that our much-loved Blue Shark Attack bath bomb has just been featured as the Number 1 Best Shark Bath Bomb of 2025 by Best Product Reviews.

Best Shark Bath Bomb of 2025

"We care deeply about what goes into our products, that’s why everything we create is Certified Cruelty-Free and Vegan Society Approved, so bath time treats are both fun and ethical.

"Spooky season is just around the corner, and our Halloween Bath Bomb range has already become a favourite with children and families across the UK and overseas.

Tub's Bath Bombs Shop

"We’d love to welcome more of our local community to pop in, say hello, and discover our products," added Gemma and Hazel.

The shop is based in Lower Heath, Whitchurch (SY13 2BH), where you will also find Elegance Natural Skin Care, an award-winning family skincare business proudly celebrating 40 years this year.

Halloween Cauldrons