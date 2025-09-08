Upcoming artist launches debut UK exhibition in Oswestry

Francis is a Nigerian born artist living and working in Oswestry. Francis‘s detailed works are a fantastic example of hyper realism drawings using charcoal and graphite on Strathmore paper.

Francis’s detailed works are a fantastic example of hyper realism drawings using graphite and charcoal. Picture: Claire Davies

This is the first time Francis has exhibited in the UK and we are extremely fortunate as this will be the first of many exhibitions for this talented and upcoming artist.

You can follow Francis on Instagram - @c.Francisart and on TikTok - @francis.chukwu1 or email santinofrancis6@gmail.com

Eruption of emotions

Woman of culture. Picture: Francis Chukwu

Repair. Picture: Francis Chukwu