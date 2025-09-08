Upcoming artist launches debut UK exhibition in Oswestry
Oswestry Framing are extremely excited to introduce the first of our Artist Exhibitions - Meet Francis Chukwu.
By contributor Claire Davies
Francis is a Nigerian born artist living and working in Oswestry. Francis‘s detailed works are a fantastic example of hyper realism drawings using charcoal and graphite on Strathmore paper.
This is the first time Francis has exhibited in the UK and we are extremely fortunate as this will be the first of many exhibitions for this talented and upcoming artist.
You can follow Francis on Instagram - @c.Francisart and on TikTok - @francis.chukwu1 or email santinofrancis6@gmail.com
Venue: Oswestry Framing, 15 Leg Street, Oswestry
More information at: facebook.com/oswestry.framing