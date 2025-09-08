Swiss-French acoustic guitar virtuoso comes to Bishop's Castle

Claude Bourbon's UK tour lands in Bishop's Castle Town Hall on Saturday, September 13. He moves from a classical opening with almost courteous music across the continent to the blues of the Mississippi Delta, from the Balearic Islands to the Balkans, and then back to the United States. A Spanish blues evolves into Gypsy music, travels to Eastern Europe, with a splash of Paco de Lucia, then a touch of Delta tunes and more. Also influences from Richie Blackmore, Joaquin Rodrigo, JJ Cale and even J. S. Bach speak for themselves.

Claude Bourbon. His instruments are guitar and voice

Claude Bourbon has impeccable timing and does things on six strings that are simply amazing. Experience a stunning acoustic fusion of blues, jazz, folk, classical and Spanish guitar.

“Claude Bourbon has French and Swiss roots. His instruments are guitar and voice. His music is rooted in multiple traditions –blues, jazz, folk, Mediterranean, and for good measure classical. (Can we say ‘BACH’!)