Crosstalk: God's fingerprints

"It's God's fingerprints" says Mum, who's just read John Samway's book. Look around you. The evidence is everywhere. I'm inclined to agree.

I don't believe in luck but I do believe in a loving Heavenly Father who cares for His children. I'm not alone. So does Jesus. This is what He says in Matthew 6. "Do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink, or about your body, what you will wear... your Heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first His Kingdom and His righteousness and all these things will be given to you as well."

So let's trust in God our Heavenly Father for our daily needs. Let's put Him first in our lives and watch how He provides for us. Maybe I'll pop into Illuminate on Wyle Cop and get that book myself!

Katriona Wade

St George's Church, Frankwell, Shrewsbury