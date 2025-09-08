Builth Male Voice Choir sing at Llangoed Hall
Builth Male Voice Choir were honoured to be invited to sing for guests at Llangoed Hall prior to their evening dinner.
By contributor Gary Jones
Published
The guests were members of the prestigious Concours of Elegance classic car club and had completed a day driving their luxury classic cars around the scenic roads of Mid Wales.
The club members included a member of the Royal Family and representatives from European countries who enjoyed their first experience of hearing a traditional Welsh Male Voice Choir.