Young carer wins education award

Just Credit Union, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative, are please to announce that Adam James, 25, of Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, has been selected for the Roger Walker Education Award.

The award, which is made annually in memory of long-time supporter and board member Roger, aims to help a young person continue with their education.

Steve Barras, Just Credit Union’s Development Officer, said: “Roger was a greater supporter of Just Credit Union and the education of young people in the county was very important to him.

“The grant is now awarded annually and aims to help a young person continue their education. We had lots of applications again this year and the judging panel had a difficult time picking a winner.”

Adam, who will be studying for a BA Primary Education with Qualifying Teacher Status at the University of Chester, said: “I am delighted to have been selected to receive the award which will make a real difference to my studies.

“Both my parents suffered from chronic illnesses so I was a young carer. I still need to balance my studies with part-time work and caring for my parents.

“The grant gives me more financial flexibility which is important as I need to commute daily to Chester so that I can still fulfil my ongoing caring commitments at home.

“The grant is a great initiative to help young people to continue their education. I wanted to make a career in teaching so that I can help others who may be facing the same challenges that I did.

“There were many teachers who were positive role models for me and were able to provide me with support and consistency during difficult periods of my childhood. That is what inspired me to pursue a career in teaching.”

He added: “I hope to be able help support children with both their academic and emotional well-being. I would also hope that in the future I can have a positive impact on children's academic, social and emotional well-being.”

Steve said: “I’m sure Adam will go on to make a positive contribution to lots of people’s lives and we wish him and all the others who applied well in their education and careers.

“Applications for 2026 will open June next year and details will be provided on our website justcreditunion.org.”